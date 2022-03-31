World Athletics and Cube Partnership (Cube) are delighted to announce an agreement appointing Cube as Official Master Licensee of World Athletics and the World Athletics Series (WAS) events, which will give the sport’s fans access to year-round merchandise.



This agreement covers the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of licensed products, and will last until 2025 inclusively.



As part of this agreement, Cube is working closely with World Athletics and its official partner, ASICS, to showcase its premium athletic apparel, while Cube’s internal design team is working on additional event and lifestyle collections.



The merchandise offering will include World Championships collections, this year for Belgrade (already online) and Oregon, a Heritage collection and a World Athletics leisure collection, to be rolled out over the coming year.

The collections will be available on the new World Athletics online store which has been launched to provide an always-available service to stakeholders and fans, and a coordinated online and onsite merchandise experience for spectators attending World Athletics Series events. Cube’s merchandise service is made possible due to the company’s unique ability to provide product, e-commerce and retail resources along with its market-leading modular structures and event overlay management expertise.



World Athletics CEO, Jon Ridgeon, said: “The signing of this merchandise agreement marks the beginning of a new and exciting era for World Athletics. For the first time, we will have an official merchandise shop online as a service for athletics fans across the world with products ranging from apparel to accessories, backpacks and mascots. This will allow our fans and followers to feel like they are always a part of the action and allow them to demonstrate their enthusiasm for our sport with official merchandise.”

Cube International’s CEO, Ed Boardman, said: “We are thrilled to start this new collaboration as Official Master Licensee of World Athletics and to be building an expanded championship retail and e-commerce programme for one of the world’s leading governing bodies. We share a vision to bring fans closer to the excitement of the World Athletics Series and plans are well advanced to deliver a fantastic retail experience for fans at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon for the World Athletics Championships in July.”

To celebrate the signing of this agreement, World Athletics and Cube invite fans to register for their chance to win one of three unique t-shirts signed by Belgrade world indoor champions Marcell Jacobs (ITA), Mondo Duplantis (SWE) and Yulimar Rojas (VEN). The winners will be announced on 3 April 2022. Sign up here for your chance to feel like a gold medal winner!

World Athletics

About World Athletics:

World Athletics is the international governing body for athletics (track & field & running events). Our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world. World Athletics serves a number of stakeholders: elite athletes, their coaches, and their agents, and the 214 national athletics federations that make up the organisation, commercial partners and broadcasters. We work closely with the national federations to develop the sport around the globe, and with local organising committees to stage the biggest international athletics events, exciting and engaging fans of all ages.

About Cube:

Cube Partnership, part of the Cube International group, is an expert sports retail, ecommerce, licensing and merchandise business. The company works with sports organisations, rights holders, teams and events, including Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Rugby League World Cup 2021, Solheim Cup 2023, Aston Martin F1, Williams Racing and Ospreys Rugby to create exceptional retail, licensing & merchandise experiences for spectators and fans across the globe.

