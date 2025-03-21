World Athletics congratulates Kirsty Coventry on her election as the future President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “On behalf of World Athletics, we wish to congratulate Kirsty on her election as future President of the International Olympic Committee.

“As President of the No.1 Olympic sport, we look forward to working closely with Kirsty to ensure that sport remains the priority of the IOC, and athletes the driving force behind the new president’s agenda.”

World Athletics

