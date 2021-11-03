World Athletics and the local organising committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Yangzhou 2022 have agreed to postpone the championships, which were scheduled to be held in Yangzhou, China, on 27 March 2022.

The event will now take place on Sunday 13 November 2022.

The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in China.

These conditions may change between now and March, but in order to provide certainty to athletes, coaches and Member Federations, the World Athletics Council agreed to reschedule the championships to allow more time for existing travel and quarantine restrictions to be eased.

World Athletics and the LOC in Yangzhou are committed to the responsible planning and delivery of the half marathon championships, which includes ensuring that athletes from all international federations are able to participate and enjoy an experience that is befitting a World Athletics Series event.

More information about the championships will be released as it becomes available.

World Athletics

