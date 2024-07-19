World Athletics, in collaboration with TapNation, launches Athletics Rush – the ultimate runner-style game that offers players the chance to earn rewards and win prizes, taking fan engagement to the next level.

Available via Google Play and the App Store from Monday (22 July), Athletics Rush takes users on a journey where they can master athletics challenges, travel through countries and compete on global leaderboards.

To mark the launch, special prizes including entry into a draw to win a VIP trip to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 are up for grabs.

The top 100 players on the leaderboard by 25 August will win prizes including headsets provided by World Athletics Partner Sony, athletics footwear and apparel, and World Athletics goodies, while the top 10,000 players will enter the draw for a chance to win the once-in-a-lifetime trip to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Integrating various athletics events into gameplay, Athletics Rush introduces players to the exhilarating world of the sport. Users can perfect their skills in diverse game modes, collect medals and climb leaderboards in pursuit of prizes.

World Athletics

