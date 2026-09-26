To mark Global Coaches Day (25), World Athletics has announced a new-look Coach of the Year award that will form part of the World Athletics Awards on 29 November.

Continuing its recognition of and support for athletics coaches around the globe, World Athletics will employ the expertise of its new Coaches’ Commission to shine the spotlight on those who play a vital role in guiding athletes in the sport.

The Coach of the Year honour builds on the previous Coaching Achievement Award that in recent years has been presented to leading figures such as Helena and Greg Duplantis, Laurent Meuwly, Trevor Painter and Michael O’Connor. Helena and Greg Duplantis were jointly recognised with the honour in 2020 for their work with their world record-breaking son Mondo, while Swiss coach Meuwly, British coach Painter and Irish combined events coach O’Connor respectively received their awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Now, members of the Coaches’ Commission – which was established at the end of 2025 – will drive a revamped voting system to decide on three finalists and one winner of the award each year.

Revamped voting system

• The Coaches’ Commission will select a long list of between six and eight nominees

• Area coaches’ associations, or alternative nominated bodies in areas where a coaches’ association is not established, will vote by ranking the nominees to ensure full voting representation across all six areas

• The three finalists will be announced on 16 November

• The winner will be announced live on stage during the World Athletics Awards

“In this new award, the coaches’ community selects its ambassador of excellence,” said Coaches’ Commission Chair Frank Dick. “It also celebrates World Athletics’ commitment, through the new Coaches’ Commission, to reflect the highest value placed on coaches as architects of possibility in pioneering change.”

The 2026 World Athletics Awards will take place in Monaco on 29 November. Other awards presented on stage will include the World Athlete of the Year and Rising Star honours, the President’s Award and, for the first time, the Moment of the Year award.

World Athletics

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