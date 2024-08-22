World Athletics has reappointed Nielsen, the global leader in sports intelligence, media measurement and research, as its Official Supplier of Consumer Market Research Services for the next four years (2024-2027).This continued collaboration gives World Athletics access to Nielsen’s comprehensive and cutting-edge international research systems, which will deliver sports data and insights across both the sport and its World Athletics Series events, including the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27, as well as the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in 2025 and Torun in 2026.Nielsen’s holistic event impact assessments and wider research programme are designed to provide World Athletics with a holistic view of its own organisation, brand and key stakeholders as well as sharp insights into global athletics fans.These services include consumer surveys, brand tracking, spectator experience evaluation, social and economic impact assessments for host cities, and consumer research surveys for sponsors.The renewal comes at a time when international interest in athletics is on the rise. According to a study Nielsen conducted for World Athletics, athletics ranks fourth in global interest behind football (soccer), jogging and swimming, and ranks highest for fans interested in both men’s and women’s athletics.Nielsen found that 77% of spectators at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 agreed that they were inspired to participate in track and field more often, an increase on 41% who felt the same having attended the event in Oregon in 2022, and that the Budapest championships generated US$408 million in total event impact across Nielsen’s five pillars: economic, media, social, environmental and attendance.”Nielsen has provided us with invaluable evidence-based intelligence over the past four years,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.“This intelligence has allowed us to make important strategic decisions for our sport to ensure it reaches wider audiences in key markets and continues to appeal to fans of all ages and demographics. We are therefore pleased to renew our relationship with Nielsen, in order to build on the work that has already been accomplished and as we continuously endeavour to grow our sport and appeal to ever expanding fan bases.”Jon Stainer, General Manager, Nielsen Sports, said: “Hosting major events requires the support of various stakeholders to justify investment, fine-tune strategy, improve event delivery and leave a legacy.“We’re pleased that Nielsen will continue to provide valuable insights to World Athletics to help deliver successful events that drive attendance, make social and environmental impact, and inspire worldwide participation in athletics.”Nielsen Sports has been working with World Athletics since 2019, measuring events including the World Athletics Championships, World Athletics Indoor Championships, World Athletics Cross Country Championships, World Athletics Road Running Championships and World Athletics Relays. The framework is modular and flexible, meaning it can be scaled down for smaller events and run fully for major championships.World Athletics

