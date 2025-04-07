Celebrating 10 years of driving social change through rugby on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

World Rugby and its Global Social Impact Partner, ChildFund Rugby, are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Pass It Back, a ground-breaking sport for development initiative that has reached more than 80,000 young people across 36 countries.

Launched in 2015, Pass It Back has become a global movement for equity, opportunity, and leadership – using rugby as a powerful tool to drive meaningful change in underserved communities.

Initially piloted in five villages in northern Laos, Pass It Back emerged from a simple but bold idea: that sport, particularly rugby, can be a catalyst for social transformation. Through its strategic partnership with World Rugby, ChildFund Rugby has mobilised over £10 million in support of this vision, expanding the initiative’s reach and deepening its impact globally.

A Global Social Impact Partnership

Since the formation of their partnership, World Rugby and ChildFund Rugby have worked together to promote inclusive, values-driven sport. As World Rugby’s first-ever Global Social Impact Partner, ChildFund Rugby has helped shape a future where rugby does more than entertain – it educates, empowers, and unites.

“Our collaboration with ChildFund Rugby is driven by a shared commitment to purpose and progress,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin. “Pass It Back connects with communities far beyond the traditional reach of the sport, demonstrating the values of rugby through real, lasting impact. It’s a smart, strategic investment in the leadership potential of young people around the world.”

Empowering girls and building community resilience

Pass It Back boldly challenges negative narratives impacting girls in sport. Since its inception, the initiative has reached thousands of girls and women around the world with:

36 countries reached across five continents

Over 82,000 player registrations

3,100 coach accreditations delivered

More than 82,000 integrated rugby and life skills sessions

More than half of the coaches and players in Pass It Back are women and girls – an intentional focus aimed at breaking down barriers to gender equity. Pass It Back actively challenges limiting social norms, supporting girls to build confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of agency.

From Hatice in Turkey, who regained confidence through rugby following a devastating earthquake, to female coaches in the Philippines leading disaster recovery after Typhoon Odette, Pass It Back stories illustrate how sport can build resilience and cohesion in vulnerable communities.

Inclusion at its core

Inclusivity is central to Pass It Back’s mission. In Vietnam, Mai, a player with a hearing impairment, joined a community rugby team and found connection, purpose, and the opportunity to lead. Her journey is one of many that highlight the initiative’s commitment to creating spaces where every child can thrive – regardless of ability or background.

Looking ahead: From Grassroots to Global

As Pass It Back enters its second decade, the focus turns to scaling its impact and fostering deeper systems change. With recent expansions into Kenya and Madagascar, the vision is clear: to connect more young people to opportunities to play, learn, and lead.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will serve as a flagship moment. Building on the legacy of Pass It Back, World Rugby and ChildFund Rugby have launched Grassroots to Global – an initiative that celebrates women’s leadership, strengthens international connections, and drives investment in inclusive, community-led sport.

Margaret Sheehan, CEO of ChildFund Australia, said: “This milestone is a testament to the power of partnership. We’re grateful to World Rugby and to every player, coach, union, and supporter who has believed in the power of sport to change lives. Together, we’re building a generation ready to lead.”

You can find out more information about World Rugby’s partnership with ChildFund here.

