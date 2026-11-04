World Rugby has today unveiled the Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2026 and confirmed Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France) as the scorer of the International Rugby Players’ Association (IRPA) Women’s 15s Try of the Year 2026, bringing the women’s awards celebrations and the 2026 international window to a close.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France) wins IRPA Women’s 15s Try of the Year 2026 following a global fan vote

Six England players named in the World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2026, alongside five from New Zealand, three from Canada and one from France

The announcement follows recognition of Kaipo Olsen-Baker and fellow Black Fern Elinor-Plum King, who were crowned World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year 2026 and Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year 2026

The announcements recognise the exceptional individual performances and memorable moments that have defined another compelling year of international women’s rugby, following this weekend’s presentation of the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player and Breakthrough Player of the Year awards to New Zealand duo Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Elinor-Plum King.

England lead the way in the Dream Team with six selections, followed by New Zealand with five, Canada with three and France with one, reflecting the outstanding talent and performances on display across the international game throughout 2026.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2026

Selected by an expert panel of Fiona Coghlan (Ireland), Lena Corson (France), Abby Gustaitis (USA), Heather Moyse (Canada), Shannon Parry (Australia), Melodie Robinson (New Zealand) and Danielle Waterman (England), the World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year recognises the standout performers across the international season, celebrating the skill, consistency and impact of the world’s leading players.

England’s strong representation includes forwards Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maddie Feaunati, alongside backs Zoe Harrison, Megan Jones and Jess Breach.

New Zealand also features prominently, with Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Sylvia Brunt and Braxton Sorensen-McGee earning selection following impressive performances for the Black Ferns.

Canada’s DaLeaka Menin, Sophie de Goede and Olivia Apps are also recognised, while France’s Léa Champon completes the line-up.

1. Hannah Botterman (England) 2. Amy Cokayne (England) 3. DaLeaka Menin (Canada) 4. Sophie de Goede (Canada) 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (New Zealand) 6. Maddie Feaunati (England) 7. Léa Champon (France) 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (New Zealand) 9. Olivia Apps (Canada) 10. Zoe Harrison (England) 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (New Zealand) 12. Sylvia Brunt (New Zealand) 13. Megan Jones (England) 14. Jess Breach (England) 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand).

International Rugby Players’ Association Women’s 15s Try of the Year 2026

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France)

France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus has been awarded the IRPA Women’s 15s Try of the Year 2026 following a global fan vote.

Bourdon Sansus claimed the award for her outstanding try against England during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations title decider on 17 May, with supporters selecting her effort as their favourite from a shortlist of four memorable tries chosen by the International Rugby Players’ Association.

The French international saw off competition from Olivia Apps (England, v Canada, 19 September), Abi Burton (England, v Australia, 12 September) and team-mate Léa Champon (France, v Scotland, 9 May).

The award celebrates the creativity, attacking flair and individual brilliance that have produced some of the most memorable moments of the 2026 international season.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “Congratulations to Pauline on winning Try of the Year and to all 15 players selected in the Dream Team. These awards recognise the exceptional skill, creativity, and exceptional performances we have seen throughout 2026, and are a fitting way to celebrate the players who have delivered so many memorable moments on the international stage.

“From established stars to exciting emerging talents, this year’s award winners reflect the incredible depth and ambition of the women’s game. As we bring the 2026 international window to a close, there is much to celebrate, and I congratulate all those recognised for their outstanding contributions to another fantastic year of women’s rugby.”

As the curtain falls on the 2026 women’s international season, the awards provide a fitting celebration of a year defined by outstanding performances, fierce competition and the continued growth of the women’s game around the world. The men’s awards will be announced in the final week of November during the Nations Championship.

Like this: Like Loading...