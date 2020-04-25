The ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed another major sporting ‘victim’ and with “deep disappointment” the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final scheduled for this August in Edmonton, Canada has been canceled.

The climax of the International Triathlon Union’s season was slated for August 17-23. The decision to cancel the World Triathlon Grand Final was taken from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health that limits the “gathering of more than 15 people”.

The statement added that it would look for “new options” to hold the world event in the future.

”The current global situation with the COVID-19 outbreak makes it impossible for the event to happen at this stage.

”World Triathlon along with the Edmonton Organizing Committee, the City of Edmonton and all stakeholders and community will continue to work closely together to find new options,” the ITU release said. RIZAL ABDULLAH