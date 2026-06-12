Earlier this year, Brembo was announced as the Championship’s Official Innovation Partner. The introduction of Hyction™ technology represents the next step in this collaboration, with WorldSBK becoming the exclusive platform for the debut of the new material in motorcycle competition.



From 2027, Brembo will become the exclusive braking systems supplier for the WorldSBK class, building on a long-standing presence within the paddock where the majority of teams already rely on Brembo technology.



This marks an evolution in the Championship’s braking philosophy, reflecting the direction of modern production motorcycles and the broader evolution of the motorcycle industry.



Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“WorldSBK represents the closest link between racing and the machinery used by enthusiasts around the world. By expanding our collaboration with Brembo into this new technical chapter, we reinforce the Championship’s relevance as a platform where innovation developed in competition contributes to the future of production motorcycles. I would also like to thank the manufacturers, teams and the FIM for their collaboration and support in shaping a technical direction that keeps WorldSBK closely aligned with the development of the motorcycle industry.”



Mauro Piccoli, Brembo Chief Marketing Officer:

“In WorldSBK, performance is forged under pressure, corner after corner. With Hyction™, we are introducing a technology designed to give riders a more direct and predictable relationship with braking. Becoming the exclusive supplier from 2027 means playing an active role in the technical evolution of the Championship, helping define its new standards. WorldSBK is our ideal laboratory: here we work closely with the best riders and teams in the world, and what we develop on track directly fuels innovation for road applications as well.”