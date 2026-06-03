During FIM Sustainability Week, WorldSBK is also celebrating its recent inclusion among the Top 10 most sustainable motorsport championships worldwide in the 2026 Sustainable Championships Index™ (SChI™), marking an important milestone in the Championship’s sustainability development.



Published annually by Enovation Consulting, the index evaluates 89 international two and four-wheel championships across 25 environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.



The 2026 edition identified WorldSBK as one of the most improved championships in the rankings, with the Championship rising from 18th place in the previous edition to enter the global Top 10 for the first time.



The recognition reflects progress achieved across recent seasons to further integrate sustainability into the Championship’s operational structure, event management processes and collaboration with teams, partners and circuits throughout the paddock.



In its report, the SChI™ specifically highlighted WorldSBK’s achievement of ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management and ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety management.



Stefano Pacchioli, WorldSBK Executive Board Member, said: “Being recognised among the top 10 most sustainable championships globally confirms that we are moving in the right direction. Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important part of how WorldSBK is governed and developed, in line with our ambition as a top-tier championship. This recognition reflects the collective efforts carried out across the Championship in recent years alongside our teams, partners, circuits and stakeholders to continue evolving our approach in a structured and measurable way.”



Throughout FIM Sustainability Week, WorldSBK will also spotlight a number of projects and operational developments introduced across the paddock by teams and partners contributing to the Championship’s broader sustainability objectives.

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