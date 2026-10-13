The Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto hosts the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season finale from 16-18 October.

Recent Form and Momentum

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) arrives at the season finale as WorldSBK Champion with 664 points, having set a new record for the most points scored in a single season.

Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) has secured second place in the Championship with 518 points.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) has clinched the Independent Riders’ title and sits third overall with 290 points. He holds a 53-point advantage over Alex Lowes.

Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) remains in contention for third with 62 points still available at Jerez. He must also defend fourth place from his brother, Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), who is just 12 points behind in fifth.

At Stake This Weekend

Despite securing the title at Cremona and setting several records, Nicolo Bulega still has more milestones within reach at Jerez.

He is one podium finish away from matching Jonathan Rea’s record of 34 podiums in a single season, set in 2019. Bulega could also surpass Rea’s record of 48 consecutive races in the points, provided he scores in all three races at Jerez.

Local Colours

Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge will represent the Spanish contingent at Jerez. Second in the Championship, Lecuona is the highest-placed Spanish rider.

Tenth in the standings, Bautista will be looking to finish the season strongly after narrowly missing out on a podium at Estoril.

Vierge (Pata Maxus Yamaha) will also be aiming for a strong result in his final race with Yamaha, with the opportunity to become the highest-placed Yamaha rider in the standings.

Historical Performance

Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega are the most successful WorldSBK riders at Jerez, with five victories each. No other rider on the current grid has won a WorldSBK race at the Spanish circuit.

Ducati leads the victory count among manufacturers currently competing in WorldSBK, with 17 wins at Jerez, ahead of Kawasaki with four, Yamaha with three and BMW with one.

2025 Results

Race 1: Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista

Tissot Superpole Race: Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone

Race 2: Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu

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