It was an eventful first day of action for the WorldWCR field in Italy, with rain falling in the afternoon as riders prepare for the 2024 campaign.

The first collective track action for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship took place at the Cremona Circuit in Italy, with Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) taking advantage of dry conditions in the morning to end the day on top. With rain falling in the afternoon, times didn’t improve after the second session which allowed the Spaniard to secure P1 on Day 1 of the test.

With the season starting at Misano in a month, the test will prove valuable for the grid to get accustomed to their Yamaha R7 machines and Pirelli tyres even with wet conditions impacting Day 1.

The best times of the day were set in the morning as rain fell and thunder blared at around 14:00 Local Time (UTC+2), forcing everyone to swap from Pirelli’s slick tyres to the wet tyres. It meant Carrasco, the 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion, was fastest on Day 1 with a 1’45.949s, four tenths clear of 19-year-old Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) in second. Third place belonged to Adela Ourednickova (DafitMotoracing), who set a 1’47.250s to round out the top three.

Despite rain falling in the afternoon, the WorldWCR field took advantage to test the Yamaha R7 in wet conditions. Michel was the first rider to head out in the third session, followed quickly by Ornella Ongaro (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) and Nicole Van Aswegen (Andalaft Racing).

The fastest time came from Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) in the fourth session as she posted a 1’54.139s, only 0.138s clear of Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) in second after she set a 1’54.277s. Third place went to Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport), who was a second away from Mei Liu’s time, but also almost 1.5 seconds faster than Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) in fourth.

WorldWCR testing continues on Friday at the Cremona Circuit.

2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance

1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June

2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July

3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August

5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September

6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – 18-20 October

* Subject to homologation

