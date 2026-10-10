The three-cylinder CFMOTO 675SR-R will bring increased performance and a fresh sporting challenge under a three-year agreement covering 2027, 2028 and 2029

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) will begin a new chapter in 2027, with CFMOTO becoming the series’ exclusive motorcycle supplier for the next three seasons.

Powered by a 675cc three-cylinder engine, the 675SR-R combines proven racing DNA with around 15 hp more than the current platform.

The move represents an important step in WorldWCR’s sporting development: the additional power and different engine characteristics will challenge competitors to broaden their skills and raise their level, while promising even more exciting racing for fans.

WorldWCR will retain its one-make format, with all riders competing on identical machinery and rider talent remaining central to the competition.

The change of machinery will coincide with the arrival of Michelin as WorldWCR’s single tyre supplier from 2027 onwards.

The partnership also strengthens WorldWCR’s ties with China, supporting the Championship’s ambition to reach more fans and explore new destinations in the seasons ahead.

Samantha Liu, General Manager of CFMOTO Motorsports Management Center: “Becoming the official motorcycle supplier for the 2027–2029 WorldWCR seasons marks an important new chapter in CFMOTO’s global motorsport journey. It also reflects our long-term commitment to the development of motorcycle racing. We look forward to working closely with WorldWCR and all our partners to further advance women’s motorcycle racing and to bring greater global attention to the speed, passion and potential of female riders.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director: “Since WorldWCR began, our ambition has been to create more opportunities and build strong competition. Continuing to raise the bar for the riders is a key part of that. The CFMOTO 675SR-R gives our riders a more powerful motorcycle to master and a new challenge to help them develop, while retaining the equal technical conditions that make their ability count. We are pleased to welcome CFMOTO for the next three seasons and look forward to working together to develop WorldWCR on track and extend its international reach.”

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