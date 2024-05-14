Ong Xin Yee showed that she is the future of Malaysian badminton when she landed the fabulous double in the PETRONAS National Under-18 Championships 2024 here at the Kedah BA Hall in Alor Star.

The Kuala Lumpur-born lass who will turn 18-years-old in October this year, took both the Girls’ Singles and also the Girls’ Doubles crown.

The top seed in the Women’s Singles showed that she was worthy of her ranking when she snuffed out the challenge of national teammate Oo Shan Zi 21-8, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

But all is not lost for the younger Shan Zi where the defeat to the highly rated Xin Yee would no doubt give her some invaluable lessons after being promoted to the national senior squad last year.

For Xin Yee, she is slowly gaining traction as the next badminton star in the country where alongside Lim Zhi Shin, the rated 3rd/4th pair won the Women’s Doubles crown.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Xin Yee-Zi Shin where after winning the first set 21-19, the 5th/8th ranked Clarissa San Yee Wen-Maisarah Ramdan from the national stable fought back to take the second set 21-13.



However, Xin Yee-Zhi Shin were not about to be outdone when they duly coasted to win the third set 21-10 in a duel that lasted an hour for the Women’s Doubles crown.

For Maisarah Ramdan, she made up her loss in the Women’s Doubles by taking the title in the Mixed Doubles.

There was no upset in the final of the Mixed Doubles when the ranked 3rd/4th Maisarah alongside Goh Yi Qin edged out Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah-Dania Sofea Zaidi to win the accolade.

It took the BAM pair just over half an hour to beat Datu Anif-Dania 21-17, 21-17.

In the meantime, Roslie Razeeq Danial showed that he was worthy of a place in BAM when the unranked shuttler won the Men’s Singles title.

The 18-year-old Selangor-born lad defeated 9th/16th ranked Ayu Fu Sheng in a three-set thriller 21-17, 17-21, 21-8 in 53 minutes.



On the other hand, Wan Abdul Latif Hakimi Wan Abdul Khalid- Yusnunle Muhamad Dennes kept the Kelantan flag flying when they maintained their composure to win the Men’s Doubles crown.

Up against the BAM pair of Heng Zi Hin-Damien Ling Tang Le, who had beaten second seeded Lim Wei Hou-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar in the Round of 16, the Kelantan duo certainly showed plenty of grit.

After losing the first set 20-22, Wan Abdul Latif-Yusnunle then bounced to take the next two sets 21-18, 21 for the Men’s Doubles title.

