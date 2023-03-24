Malaysia women’s national team head coach Soleen Al-Zoubi has named a youthful Malayan Tigress squad for the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia on 2-16 May 2023.

Al-Zoubi has announced a list of 26 players to take part in the training camp slated for 5-29 April 2023 – with 13 new players for an average age of 22-years-old.

Five players from the U20 squad that played at the recent AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifying round in Cambodia have also been roped in.

And they are S. Thivashini, Kanchenjeet Kaur, Lauren Hoh Ruyi, Nur Najwa Irdina Zaidi and Nur Amirah Rahman.

A Tier 1 International friendly match has also been planned for the end of April.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...