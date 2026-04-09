Top seed Shi Yu Qi advanced smoothly into the quarterfinals, leading China’s charge, while India’s Ayush Shetty continued his impressive run at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 today.

Defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn was made to work hard before booking his last-eight spot, rallying from a game down to defeat Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 8-21, 21-18, 21-5. It marked his second win over the Japanese, and he will next face China’s Weng Hong Yang, who holds a world ranking of No.17. Kunlavut leads their head-to-head 2-1.

Shi Yu Qi, meanwhile, had little trouble dispatching Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-11, 21-10 to strengthen China’s title hopes.

Seventh seed Kodai Naraoka ended Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan challenge with a composed 21-17, 21-17 victory.

Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen progressed without hitting a shuttle after receiving a walkover from China’s Lu Guang Zu.

Shetty, ranked world No.25, maintained his fine form by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu-jen 21-16, 21-12 in 41 minutes to reach his first Asian Championships quarterfinal. He now faces third seed Jonatan Christie, the 2024 champion, who is chasing a second title in Ningbo.

Quarterfinal line-up:

[1] Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs Weng Hong Yang CHN

([3] Jonatan Christie (INA) vs Ayush Shetty (IND)

[8] Loh Kean Yew (SGP) vs [4] Chou Tien Chen (TPE)

[7] Kodai Naraoka (JPN) vs [2] Shi Yu Qi (CHN)

Women’s Singles: Japan make strong impact

Japan made a significant statement with four players progressing into the quarterfinals, led by 2019 champion Akane Yamaguchi. Fourth seed Yamaguchi faces China’s Gao Fangjie, while world No.9 Tomoka Miyazaki is set for a tough test against top seed An Se Young, who holds a 6-0 head-to-head advantage.

Miyazaki advanced after defeating India’s Unnati Hooda 21-17, 21-9, while An Se Young continued her dominant run with a 21-7, 21-6 victory over Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Home favourite and second seed Wang Zhiyi recovered from a tight opening game to beat India’s P. V. Sindhu 21-18, 21-8, setting up a meeting with Japan’s Riko Gunji.

Elsewhere, an evenly poised contest is expected between Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara and Korea’s Sim Yu-jin, with both players level in their previous meetings.

Quarterfinal line up:

[1] An Se Young (KOR) vs Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)

Sim Yu Jin (KOR) vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN)

Gao Fang Jie (CHN) vs [4] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

Riko Gunju (JPN) vs [2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)

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