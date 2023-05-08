National sprinter Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli came through a strong field to win bronze medal in the 200m finals at the Morodok Techo Stadium today.

Zaidatul clocked 23.60 seconds. The gold medal was won by Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira (22.69s) while Vietnam’s Thi Nhi Yen Tran (23.54s) took silver.

Zaidatul said she did not have high expectations for the 200m event as she knew her opponents from Singapore and Vietnam would be very strong this time.

The 30-year-old won silver in the 200m event at Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games.

Like this: Like Loading...