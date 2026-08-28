Following a review after Free Practice 1, Zarco has been given the all-clear to compete this weekend.

Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) will be back on track during a MotoGP weekend for the first time since May when he leaves the pit lane at MotorLand Aragon.

The #5 took part in Free Practice 1 on Friday morning, after which he was due another review. Following that second medical check, Zarco has been given the green light to compete in the remainder of the Michelin Grand Prix of Aragon.

Despite three months off MotoGP machinery, Zarco wasted no time in getting up to speed in FP1. He set a 1:48.649s as he finished in 11th place, narrowly missing out on a spot in the top ten by just 0.009s as he finished behind Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team).

Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) has also been given the all-clear for this weekend. Like Zarco, he was to be reassessed after FP1 – where he finished in ninth place – and he has been declared fit following that check.

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