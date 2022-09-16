Tan Zhi Yan of Melaka made it a double in men’s wushu of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 when he captured the Taijijian title to add to the gold medal he won in the Taijichuan yesterday.

The lad from Batu Berendam scored 9.6460 points for the win to beat Kerk Qing from Wilayah Persekutuan (9.5760) into the second spot.

The bronze went to Sarawak’s Edison Wong Sing Yen with a score of 9.5130.

“It has been a great experience for me at the SUKMA where yesterday, I defended my title in the Taijichuan for three consecutive editions (2016, 2018 and 2022),” said the 2021 SEA Games gold medallist.

“And today, I won gold in the men’s Taijijian. It is a great feeling to win two gold medals for sure.”

Like this: Like Loading...