Jerez will play host to the finale of the inaugural 2024 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, with an adjustment to the initially stated dates.

Responding to the dynamic demands of the local events calendar and the request of the township of Jerez de la Frontera, the FIM and Dorna WorldSBK have agreed to delay this year’s curtain closing event by one week.

The Prometeon Spanish Round is now scheduled to unfold on 18th-20th October at the famed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

Unleashing Talent: FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship

In a bold step towards inclusivity and diversity in motorsport, the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) debuts in 2024, reflecting a broader vision and commitment to fostering the growth of women in circuit racing.

The WorldWCR is a groundbreaking initiative designed to maximise the opportunities and potential of young female drivers, providing them with a global platform to showcase their skills, as emerging international talent will have the chance to compete under the same conditions as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, with six rounds running alongside WorldSBK events.

