Brisbane Roar have appointed Ben Cahn as their Isuzu UTE A-League side’s new head coach through until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Cahn takes over after serving as the club’s Youth Technical Director, following successful stints as senior head coach with NPL Victoria Juggernauts Melbourne Knights and NPL Queensland side Olympic FC.

He most recently led Knights to a historic Australia Cup semi final in September, where they lost to Roar 1-0 at Knights Stadium, after being awarded 2023 NPL Victoria Coach of the Year.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-brisbane-roar-ben-cahn-new-coach/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

