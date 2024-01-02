The Indonesia national side under head coach Shin Tae-yong had to concede a 4-0 loss to Libya in the first of their two match friendlies in Turkey.

In the match that was played at the Mardan Sports Complex Stadium in Antalya, Indonesia struggled for the most part before Ahmed Ekrawa gave Libya the lead in the 25th minute with an opportunistic finish.

The Libyans then punished some lackadaisical defending to punish Indonesia in the 58th minute with their second goal as Omar Ali Khoja made no mistake with the gifted opportunity.

There was no way back for Indonesia in the 89th minute when Nouradin Elgelaib slammed home the third goal of the game as Alaa Al Qejdar then finished things off deep in injury time.

The next friendly match against Libya will be on 5 January 2024.

