National men’s singles Ng Tze Yong is looking forward to taking on Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the first round of the PETRONAS Malaysian Open 2024 which starts next week.

With his loss to the world No. 23 Japanese at the Japan Open in July still fresh in his mind; Tze Yong will be out to make sure that he makes a good start to his campaign this year.

“I hope for a better performance at the Malaysian Open this year,” said the current world No. 15.

“The first match is not easy, but nobody wants to lose.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said he will be out to be among the world’s top ten players this year after breaking into the top 20 in mid-2023.

“My New Year’s resolution is to avoid injury, be in the top 10 and qualify for the Paris Olympics,” Tze Yong added.

