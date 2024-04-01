From 9 to 12 April, RCS Sport, in collaboration with Regione Abruzzo, will organise the Giro d’Abruzzo, which will take the place instead of Il Giro di Sicilia.

This decision was taken in consultation with Regione Siciliana, with which RCS Sport has for several seasons undertaken a path of valorisation and promotion of the territory through the organisation of events with a strong economic impact on the region.

RCS Sport and Regione Siciliana are working to continue this path and bring major sporting events back to the island.

The route

Tuesday 9 April – Stage 1: Vasto-Pescara, 161 km

Wednesday 10 April – Stage 2: Alanno-Magliano de’ Marsi, 161 km

Thursday 11 April – Stage 3: Pratola Peligna-Prati di Tivo, 163 km

Friday 12 April – Stage 4: Montorio al Vomano-L’Aquila, 169 km

The details of the stages will be revealed in the coming weeks.

