ASNs offered iRacing promotional codes worth a total of $60 million USD in bid to encourage engagement in multiple markets.

The FIA is accelerating its efforts to inspire future generations and double global participation in motor sport, after partner iRacing confirmed it will provide the governing body with a host of promotional codes for ASN members to pilot the FIA F4 car on its platform.

FIA Formula 4 is widely regarded as the first step on the single-seater ladder for drivers stepping up from karting into car racing. It has grown in popularity all around the world since its inception back in 2014, with series now established on no fewer than four continents.

That success story was the catalyst for recently bringing the FIA Formula 4 discipline to iRacing – the world’s premier motor sport simulation and eSports specialist, boasting more than 250,000 active users.

iRacing has subsequently offered the FIA 12-month promotional codes – worth in excess of $60 million USD in total – to be passed on to ASNs and thereafter distributed as they see fit. To receive a code, users must satisfy certain conditions, with 59 ASNs having requested codes so far. Each ASNs’ respective contact details can be found on www.fia.com/iRacing.

Esports initiatives remove traditional barriers to entry by offering a low-cost and easily accessible route into grassroots motor sport and from there, potentially, physical competition.

With many of the circuits visited by FIA Formula 4 readily available on iRacing, a virtual car benefitting from the same level of analysis, data and detail as its real-world cousin and a large number of national ASNs already running events on the platform, the FIA’s pioneering partnership with the organisation presents a golden opportunity for future stars of the circuit to get their start in the sport on the burgeoning sim racing scene.

*To redeem your NEW iRacing membership code, go to www.iracing.com/membership and enter the promotional code you receive from your ASN.

