Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 34 players in preparation for next month’s AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

Similar to the team’s previous gathering, Troussier has also convened a large number of Under-23 players as part of their preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup later in April 2024.

The team will train at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi until 5 January 2024 for their departure to Qatar.

A test match against Kyrgyzstan has been planned for 9 January 2024.

