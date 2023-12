Cambodia will take on ASIAN champions Qatar in a friendly on 31 December 2023.

Qatar are using the match against Cambodia and Jordan (on 5 January 2024) to prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which they will be hosting.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be played from 12 January to 10 February 2024 across nine stadiums in Qatar.

