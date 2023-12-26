The iconic Merdeka Stadium will play host to the Sultan of Selangor Cup which will be making a return after a three-year hiatus.

The annual friendly football match between Selangor and Singapore will be held on 17 August 2024 with the venue of the Merdeka Stadium being chosen by the Sultan of Selangor himself – Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ibni Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

The Sultan of Selangor Cup was first contested in 2001 but was not held in 2015 due to the haze problems and 2020-2022 due to COVID-19.

Selangor last lifted the cup in 2019 after beating Singapore 1-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium, which is currently undergoing massive reconstruction.

#AFF

#FAM

#FAS

