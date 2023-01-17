Class Coach Drone Live

The class coach drone is now live on Youtube and during racing you can see the raw feed of start and marks roundings. The class coach drone has been a tool provided by the class for teams, the coaches and umpires to use at their debriefs after sailing. Having the class drone live gives our hard core supporters a chance to follow the race and also makes the video available to the teams directly after the finish of a race.

Coach Drone Play List January

M32World Youtube The Friday Cup

Introduced this year is the Friday Cup inviting the teams to a more relaxed day of racing before the start of the Winter Series. Helmsmen and crew can be changed between races and there are no owner/driver requirements. The courses and format allow to be different from the series racing. The Friday of each regatta traditionally had only practice but as most of the fleet is ready to go they are now able to collect points for the season’s Friday Cup Trophy. “The Friday Cup is a great opportunity both for teams and the race committee to try out new things in a relaxed way without losing the edge of competition” says Dave Doucett of M32 North America. Demo Boats

The M32 Demo Boat is the perfect way to get introduced to M32 racing in a way that is tailored to your background in racing and other classes. Maybe you have your own racing team and just need a few hints on M32 specifics, or maybe you need help with setting up an M32 experienced crew and start from the beginning with multihull racing. During the 2023 season there will be demo boats available at all events. The Boat is booked by new potential teams to join the class for February and March in Miami. Contact us to find an event that works for you to test the M32.

M32 Demo Boat

M32 Boats For Sale