Miami – We Are Back
The M32 class keeps coming back to Miami and we love it! The sunshine, the temperatures, the flat water of Biscayne Bay, and the list goes on and on. Simply put — it’s just the perfect place for wintertime sailing.
The Winter Series #1 had all 15 races completed as scheduled and the winner of the first event was team Dingbat with skipper Bobby Julien. After a mid-fleet performance on the first day, the team was unbeatable on day two walking away with all five wins and the regatta.
Vakaros and M32 Class testing Start Electronics
During the entire weekend starting electronics were successfully tested together with the Vakaros team. Sailors know Vakaros well for providing data in an effective readable way to help them perform around the race course.
Vakaros Sense is a new race management function to supply all teams with the correct time, live positions of the start line and ocs calls, all handled by the race committee without any input required from the sailors.
“This was a great test as the M32 racing is pushing the system to the limits” says Jake Keilman, co-founder of Vakaros. Testing will continue throughout the winter.
Image: Lights goes red after an ocs on board team Surge