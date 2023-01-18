The Philippines Football League 2022/23 season will restart on 18 February 2023.

It will open with Mendiola FC 1991 taking on United City FC, and Maharlika Manila FC playing Stallion Laguna FC.

A day later will see league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo away to Dynamic Herb Cebu FC in the Visayas Derby at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

The second half of the league will run from 18 February until 11 June 2023 with 43 matches still to play for in the title race.

“The Philippines Football League has already made its return to the domestic football scene last year and we are delighted to have witnessed league matches already played in front of capacity crowds in Iloilo and in Cebu,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta.

“We hope that this trend reinvigorates fan support when the second half of league action kicks off next month.”

The first half of the season saw 39 matches already played, with Kaya FC leading the midseason standings with 30 points, while United City are in second place with 24 points followed by Dynamic Herb Cebu with 21 points.

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...