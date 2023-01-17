The PGA TOUR today announced the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2023. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.

2023 Player Advisory Council

Ryan Armour

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Henrik Norlander

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Kevin Streelman

Will Zalatoris

Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott and Kevin Streelman have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman via election which ends February 13. The leading vote-getter will replace Charley Hoffman on January 1, 2024 as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, serving a three-year term (2024-26). The other Player Directors are Peter Malnati (2023-25), Rory McIlroy (2022-24), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Patrick Cantlay, who is serving a one-year term (2023).

