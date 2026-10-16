SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 11: Pierre Wache, Technical Director of Oracle Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz, Red Bull GmbH celebrate in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 11, 2026 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Today, Red Bull shareholder Mark Mateschitz announced, during a Team debrief in Milton Keynes following the victories in Malaysia and Singapore, a long-term contract extension for Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, through 2031.

The agreement follows the recent contract renewals of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as the signing of key personnel for the 2027 season, further strengthening the Team’s long-term platform for success.

Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz, Red Bull shareholders, said: “The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together. Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the Team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us. This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the Team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments Red Bull, said: “Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family. He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our Team successful. Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level. Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the Team through the next chapter of our journey.”

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and I would like to thank Chalerm, Mark, and Oliver, the entire Team, and everyone involved for the trust they have placed in the project. What makes this Team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day. Together, with Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams playing a central role in shaping our future, we have a strong platform for the years ahead, and we genuinely believe this is only the beginning. As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.”

With more than 20 years of Formula One experience, Laurent Mekies has held senior leadership roles across Minardi, Toro Rosso, the FIA and Ferrari before returning to the Red Bull family in 2024 as Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

He was appointed CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing in July 2025.

Under Laurent’s leadership, the Team delivered a remarkable turnaround during the second half of the 2025 season, ultimately missing out on the Drivers’ Championship by just two points.

In 2026, Oracle Red Bull Racing embarked on a new era as the Team competed with its own power unit for the first time. The breakthrough came in Malaysia with the Team’s first victory of the season, followed by a dominant weekend in Singapore, where Oracle Red Bull Racing claimed victory in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

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