Second seeds Genevie Lim/Low Zi Yu emerged as Malaysia’s sole survivors at the World Junior Championships 2026 after advancing to the women’s doubles semi-finals in Cairo, Egypt.

The Malaysian pair delivered a commanding performance in the quarter-finals, sweeping aside Hong Kong’s fifth seeds Au Yeung Wing Chi/Chu Wing Chi 15-7, 15-7 to secure a place in the last four.

They face China’s Shi Si Chen/Xiang Yu Jin, who fought back to defeat Japan’s Ria Haga/Rio Yamakita 9-15, 15-9, 15-5.

Malaysia’s challenge in the other four categories ended in disappointment, with the remaining shuttlers unable to progress beyond the quarter-finals or earlier rounds.

In the men’s singles, Lim Boon Le bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing 8-15, 11-15 to Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana.

His compatriot Lee Qian Chiong had earlier exited in the last 16, falling 9-15, 8-15 to India’s Jagsher Singh Kanggurra.

The women’s singles challenge also came to an end in the last 16, with Carine Tee losing 14-16, 3-15 to top seed Saki Matsumoto.

Malaysia’s two remaining mixed doubles pairs both fell in the quarter-finals. Top seeds Ahmad Redzuan/Low Zi Yu went down 11-15, 15-17 to Korea’s Jeong Seon Been/Kim Min Chae, while Irfan Shazmir/Genevie Lim suffered a narrow 8-15, 15-13, 14-16 defeat to China’s Feng Yi Lang/Li Meng Han.

In the men’s doubles, second seeds Isyraf Hafizin/Ahmad Redzuan also bowed out in the quarter-finals after a three-game battle against Japan’s Kou Mahiro/Masato Yamashiro. The Malaysians lost 15-7, 11-15, 10-15.

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