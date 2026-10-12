Following its world premiere in early September, the Audi A2 e-tron is being presented to an international trade-show audience for the first time at the Paris Motor Show.

The all-electric compact car is the most efficient Audi ever built. With WLTP-rated energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km and a range of up to 646 kilometers1, it sets a new benchmark for efficient premium mobility.

Designed to meet the needs of European customers and built at Audi’s plant in Ingolstadt, the Audi A2 e-tron combines high efficiency, everyday practicality, and connected digital features.

The key facts about

The Audi A2 e-tron is the most efficient Audi ever built.

With WLTP-rated energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km1, it sets a new efficiency benchmark in the Audi lineup.

Bidirectional charging, digital features, and high efficiency make the A2 e-tron well suited to daily driving.

The A2 e-tron expands Audi’s all-electric compact-car lineup in Europe.

The A2 e-tron is built at Audi’s plant in Ingolstadt.

An electric vehicle for Europe

At the Paris Motor Show, Audi is presenting the all-electric compact car to an international audience following its world premiere on September 7.

With the A2 e-tron, Audi is expanding its all-electric compact-car lineup with a model developed specifically for the European market.

Paris is one of many European cities where efficient, connected, and practical mobility solutions are becoming increasingly important. The Audi A2 e-tron is designed to meet these needs.

Audi A2 e-tron at the Paris Motor Show – Efficient electric mobility for Europe: Rouven Mohr, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, with the A2 e-tron at the Paris Motor Show

“The Audi A2 e-tron stands for three things: maximum efficiency, everyday practicality, and technology that delivers real benefits to customers.”

Rouven Mohr, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG

Rethinking efficiency

With the A2 e-tron, Audi is building on the legacy of the original Audi A2. More than two decades ago, this pioneering model offered a visionary approach to efficiency, making lightweight design, and everyday practicality its priorities.

The new A2 e-tron extends that philosophy into the electric era. At the same time, it reflects Audi’s transformation.

By using more efficient development processes and reaching production readiness earlier in the preproduction process, Audi was able to bring the A2 e-tron to the road 21 months earlier than comparable previous models.

This illustrates how Audi is accelerating vehicle development and production.

As it does, Audi follows a clear principle: today, premium means using resources more intelligently without compromising quality, technology, or the customer experience.

The A2 e-tron embodies this approach. It combines high efficiency with modern digital connectivity, bidirectional charging, and an interior designed for everyday life in Europe.

Audi A2 e-tron at a glance WLTP-rated energy consumption 12.8 kWh/100 km1 WLTP range Up to 646 km1 Drag coefficient 0.24 Built in Ingolstadt, Germany Orders opened September 10, 2026 European market launch December 2026 Starting price in Germany 38,200 euros

Developed in Germany, the A2 e-tron is built at Audi’s plant in Ingolstadt.

Conclusion

With the A2 e-tron, Audi combines high efficiency, everyday practicality, and digital connectivity in an all-electric compact car. The model demonstrates how Audi is rethinking premium mobility for today’s customers.

Additional information about the Audi A2 e-tron at the Paris Motor Show is available at audi.com. The Audi Media Center offers background information, photos, and videos.

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