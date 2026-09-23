Formula E introduces a bold, progressive brand identity that turns Formula E’s ambition to ‘Make Progress Thrilling’ into a faster, more visceral experience.

Accelerating into its new era of racing for the 2026/27 Season, the new brand signals a deeper push into global youth culture, high performance, and relentless innovation.

Formula E is set to deliver its biggest ever step change yet in track action with its revolutionary new GEN4 car, new E-PrixUnleashed racing format, largest ever race calendar and a major Disney+ streaming deal.

Formula E unveiled a dynamic new brand identity, signalling a decisive evolution as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship enters its next era.

The timing coincides with the revolutionary GEN4 race car debuting in December, its biggest global calendar to date, a landmark streaming partnership with Disney+, and a new high-stakes E-PrixUnleashed format.

Formula E is shifting gears; and has built a visual identity to match.

The evolved identity signals a decisive shift in how Formula E presents itself to the world. The brand now delivers a confident statement on what high-performance, sustainable racing is today.

Formula E is electric motorsport without compromise.

Built for a dynamic landscape of live sport, streaming, social, and gaming, the update is deliberately kinetic. Its visual language channels forward surge, speed, and constant motion, blending the raw competitive DNA of motorsport with the immediacy of contemporary culture.

The result is a brand that refuses to sit neatly in its lane.

At the centre of the visual update is an angular, motion-led logomark featuring hidden “F” and “E” design elements that communicate forward movement and speed.

The broader system includes updated broadcast graphics designed to improve viewing clarity during high-speed, wheel-to-wheel battles.

As a challenger brand, Formula E set out to create something unique with real standout, aiming to sit between motorsport and contemporary culture by blurring and reflecting the relentless momentum and enduring pursuit of progress that sits at the heart of the Championship and is shared by its global fans.

A NEW VISUAL IDENTITY

The visual identity is structured around five core strategic pillars:

Speed, Technology and Competition: Highlighting extreme performance, technical sophistication, and close wheel-to-wheel racing.

Cultural Relevance: Designed to show up in culture, not just motorsport, from social and streaming to gaming, live events, fashion and beyond.

Purpose Driven by Performance: Re-framing sustainability not as a compromise, but as a primary engine for speed, innovation, and technological breakthrough.

Evolution for Loyal Fans: Retaining foundational values-innovation, progress, and competition-while carrying them into a more modern, expressive platform.

Platform for Partners and Host Cities: Providing flexible, ownable brand assets for sponsors, manufacturers, and host cities to build deeper connections with younger, culturally engaged audiences.

Ellie Norman, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E, said: “Formula E is growing rapidly across every dimension; from the racing on track to our global audience and commercial partnerships. Our previous identity represented an earlier chapter; this brand refresh reflects exactly where we are going next.

We believe progress should be thrilling. We are no longer asking people to imagine what the future of racing could be, we are showing them what it looks like. It is fast, competitive, technologically advanced and culturally relevant, and we want the world to experience it that way.”

The brand architecture spans a modernised logo, refined typography, dynamic colour palettes, high-energy motion graphics, and an evolved broadcast package designed to look as alive on a phone screen as it does at 200 mph on track.

Bold colours and expressive typography capture the relentless and dynamic energy, and the result is a more expressive and recognisable Formula E world across every fan touchpoint.

For core motorsport fans, the evolution retains the foundational values of innovation and competition that have defined Formula E since its inception.

The Championship continues to serve as a vital competitive ground for world-leading automotive manufacturers including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Mahindra, and Lola Cars.

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