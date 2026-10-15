The 2026/27 Ninja A-League season has arrived, with the new campaign kicking off with a triple treat of Saturday fixtures.

With so much to catch up on ahead of the new season, read on as aleagues.com.au brings you up to speed with key storylines, derby dates, full squad lists, broadcast information, membership and ticket details and everything in between.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/2026-27-ninja-a-league-season-ultimate-guide-fixtures-signings-kits-more/

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Photos Courtesy #ALeague

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