Lion City Sailors FC ‘B’ are champions of the 2026 Women’s National League

Lion City Sailors FC ‘B’ were crowned 2026 Women’s National League (WNL) champions following the conclusion of the Top Tier stage at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

The 2026 WNL was played on a split-tier format, with the top five teams from the opening round forming the Top Tier and the bottom five the Bottom Tier, each playing a single round-robin among themselves to complete the season.

Their title had in fact been confirmed the previous week in emphatic fashion, with a 6-0 victory over second-placed Frenz GDT Circuit FC putting the destination of the trophy beyond doubt.

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