Tournament to be staged at Juara Stadium from Aug 2S to Sept 6

Malaysian junior shuttlers will be thrilled to know the dates for the eagerly awaited Lee Chong Wei Cup powered by Chery have been confirmed. The inaugural LCW Cup 2026, sanctioned by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), will be staged from August 29 to September 6 at Bukit Kiara’s Juara Stadium.

Aspiring juniors have been excited ever since the stunning LCW Cup was launched by global badminton legend, Dato’ Seri (Dr.) Lee Chong Wei, on Feb 26.

At the same function, he revealed a prize money pool of RM100,000, which is among the most lucrative for a youth tournament in the country. Besides the prize money, an even bigger reward awaits the LCW Cup finalist who will be given a trial opportunity at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia.

The announcement had social media platforms and chat groups buzzing with excitement, a clear reflection of the keen interest and enthusiasm among young players.

The organisers also announced today that registration will officially open on June 15 at 12noon and with each category limited to only 128 entries with an additional 32 slots in the waitlist. The 32 slots on the waitlist will be contacted by the organisers should any one of the 128 entries for the categories is withdrawn or made available. The format will see the 128 players battle it out for the 32 slots in the final 64. Where 32 players from the qualifiers will be joined by 32 pre-selected state players, selected by their state BA, making it the final 64.

As per the new ruling by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the tournament will adopt the new 3×15 scoring system, in which matches will be played as a best-of-three with each game played to 15 points. Every player will be given the chance to play a full match.

The inaugural edition will feature three age categories –

Under-13 and Under 15 will see the four disciplines being competed for which are: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles,

Under-17 will see the five disciplines being competed for which are: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles, Mixed Doubles



To allow more players to participate, participants will be limited to competing in a maximum of two categories within their respective age group.

The age eligibility categories are as follows:

Under-13 (players born in 2013, 2014 or 2015),

Under-15 (players born in 2011 or 2012), and

Under-17 (players born in 2009 or 2010).

The registration fees this LCW Cup 2026 are RM50 for singles and RM100 for doubles, and Dato’ Seri Lee Chong Wei also announced the collection of registration fees will be donated to a charity to be revealed later.

With this much anticipated inaugural event, the Lee Chong Wei Cup is expected to attract extensive numbers of participants. Players and their parents are advised to check the official website – www.leechongweicup.com – for the tournament rules and regulations and do not delay registering for the event as soon as it opens on June 15.

Following a glittering career that inspired generations of Malaysians, Chong Wei has turned his focus on giving back to the sport that shaped his life. The LCW Cup represents his commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging youths to pursue their dreams.

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