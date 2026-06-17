The World Rugby Council has approved Iraq’s application for associate member status at its meeting in Dublin on 17 June, having met the necessary membership criteria.

The World Rugby Council has approved Iraq’s application for associate member status at its meeting in Dublin on 17 June, having met the necessary membership criteria. The move takes the number of full and associate members of World Rugby to 135.

More than two thirds of countries around the world as recognised by the United Nations now have a member or associate member union within World Rugby, cementing the sport’s place as a truly global game.

The Iraq Rugby Federation has been an associate member of Asia Rugby since 2020 and the union regularly participates in Asia Rugby competitions and is recognised by the nation’s sport’s ministry.

Welcoming Iraq, World Rugby Chair Dr Brett Robinson said: “I am delighted that Iraq has joined our expanding family as an associate member. I would like to congratulate their union and all who have made this exciting moment a reality.

“Our great game continues to grow around the world, reaching more places, uniting more people and enriching more lives than ever before. Guided by a new strategic plan that has leadership and support of our members as a key pillar, I look forward seeing Iraq’s progression, sharing best practice and working together to enable more people to fall in love with rugby.”

Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai said: “Asia Rugby warmly congratulates the Iraq Rugby Federation on achieving associate member status with World Rugby. This is an historic and well-deserved milestone that reflects the dedication, perseverance, and vision of the entire Iraqi rugby community. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Dr Fareeq Abdullah Hazzaa, President of Iraq Rugby, the Executive Board, players, coaches, match officials, volunteers, and fans whose commitment has made this achievement possible.

“Iraq’s admission to the global rugby family is an important step forward for rugby in Asia and a testament to the remarkable progress that has been made in recent years. We are confident that rugby in Iraq will continue to grow, inspire new generations, and strengthen communities across the country. Asia Rugby remains committed to supporting Iraq Rugby on its development journey and looks forward to seeing the Union make a meaningful contribution to the growth of our game both regionally and globally.”

Iraq Rugby Federation President Dr. Fareeq Abdullah Hazzaa added: “This recognition marks an historic milestone for rugby in Iraq and is an honour that we deeply cherish. It reflects World Rugby’s confidence in our efforts and our commitment to developing the sport in accordance with international standards and best practices.

“We view this achievement as the beginning of a new chapter that will inspire us to continue working diligently to promote rugby throughout Iraq, uphold the values and principles of World Rugby, and contribute positively to the growth and development of the global rugby community.

“We pledge to be active, responsible, and dedicated member, committed to supporting the mission and vision of World Rugby while striving for excellence and continuous progress.”

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