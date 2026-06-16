Ellis Ng Cai Lin made a fine start to her campaign in Group B of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles of the AFFIN 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Finals 2026 that starts today in Kuala Lumpur.

The 16-year-old lass from Johor, who had won both Group A titles of the JET First Round in Johor and then the Second Round in Pahang, did not show any let-up in her first game of the group against Penang’s Hawa Johari.

Ellis did not have to work too hard to score the 21-16, 21-14 victory.

In Group A of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles, Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri from BAM was also on the winning track when she fended off the challenge of Johor’s Chong Jing in straight set 21-11, 21-10.

Another notable result in the group saw Lau Xin En from Kedah having to pull out all the stops before scoring her first win in the group after beating Kelantan’s Zafirah Izza Mohd Zamlee 21-16, 22-20.

In Group C, Selangor’s Tham Ann Qi also started the finals on a positive note when she made short work of Kung Lee Ya from Johor 21-10, 21-13.

In Group D, Chua Jing Xuan from BAM was in no compromising stance when she picked up her first win in with a straight out win over Kedah’s Ang Sin Yin 21-8, 21-12.

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