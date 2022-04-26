The FA of Thailand (FAT) are set to bring Thai Futsal to a whole new level with the construction of a dedicated Futsal Centre to be completed by the end of this year.

This week, Somyot Poompanmoung the President of the FAT, and Patit Supaphongs, the General Secretary of the FAT reviewed the progress of the construction project.

Other than the Futsal Centre, the new construction within the Huamark vicinity that houses the Rajamangala National Stadium will also host the Match Operation Centre, Thai League Limited, Futsal and Beach Football Unit, Judges Development Department and also VAR Room among others.

Construction for the project started on 4 January 2022 and is expected to end on 15 December 2022.

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #Changsuek

