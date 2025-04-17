As excitement builds for the most anticipated Women’s Rugby World Cup in history, fan-favourite brand KETTLE® Chips has been unveiled as the official hand-cooked crisp supplier for the tournament.

The partnership adds extra flavour to a competition that is already breaking all records, inspiring the next generation, and driving positive change for women and girls in rugby. With ticket sales already surpassing 275,000, England 2025 is set to be the best and biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup yet. Taking place over six action-packed weekends from 22 August-27 September, the world’s best 16 teams will compete on the sport’s grandest stage, captivating millions of fans worldwide.

KETTLE® Chips’ commitment to championing women in sport aligns seamlessly with the tournament’s mission to grow the game’s visibility and create lasting impact beyond the field of play. With 2024 marking the most-watched year for women’s sport in the UK—drawing a record 44.7 million viewers[1] – the momentum behind women’s rugby has never been stronger. Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will capture the world’s imagination and put the spotlight on the professional female athletes that serve as vital role models for young women.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark moment for the sport, and we are thrilled to have KETTLE® Chips on board as an official partner. Their commitment to championing women’s rugby at all levels – from grassroots to the international stage – aligns perfectly with our mission to grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“With record-breaking ticket sales and unprecedented visibility for women’s sport, this tournament is not just about elite competition; it’s about creating lasting change. Together with KETTLE®, we look forward to celebrating the power of rugby to unite, empower, and drive progress for women and girls around the world.”

As part of this partnership, KETTLE® Chips will roll out an exciting series of activations throughout the tournament, including limited-edition packaging, immersive matchday experiences, and initiatives designed to introduce more families and new fans to the game. Their support will also extend beyond the competition itself, amplifying the role of grassroots rugby and highlighting the profound impact the sport has on building confidence, fostering friendships, and strengthening communities for women and girls everywhere.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Valeo Foods UK, said: “KETTLE® Chips is honoured to partner with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and to be empowering women and young girls in rugby on an international stage. This collaboration highly resonates with our brand values of applying passion and enthusiasm to everything we do – qualities that rugby symbolises at its core. From local clubs to international competitions, we hope to help inspire the next generation of female athletes and create an environment where girls of all ages can see themselves in rugby, feel part of a community, and know that they belong.” – WORLD RUGBY

