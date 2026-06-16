Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) have set a new record in Indonesian club Futsal with their five peat performance as they landed the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2025/26 crown in style.

The Surabaya-based side has won the Indonesia PFL titles five times in a row – two ahead of Vamoa Mataram and three in front of Black Steel.

In the finals, BTS beat Cosmo JNE 4-2 in the first leg before confirming the title 4-3 in the second leg.

In the final game of the season, it was Cosmo JNE who went ahead in the 19th minute through Ruan Nakamatsu following several intense exchanges in the opening quarter.

Reza Gunawan then doubled the advantage for Cosmo JNE two minutes after the restart as Andri Kustiawan then made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.

However, BTS did not give up when Ardiansyah scored their first goal moments later, and Firman Ardiansyah converted a penalty a minute afterwards.

Samuel Eko then put the game back on level in the 38th minute, as Habibie then gave BTS the crown with the 39th minute winner.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...