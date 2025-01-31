The 12 contenders for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ China 2025 crown will discover their Group Stage fate on Thursday, February 6 when the Final Draw ceremony takes place at the Juva Grand Hotel in the host city of Hohhot at 3pm.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/battle-lines-to-be-drawn-for-wacfutsal2025 Nine teams emerged from the first ever Qualifiers – held last month – to progress to the Finals, where they will be joined by hosts China PR and 2018’s top two, Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan. #AFF #AFC

