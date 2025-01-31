General ticket sales have now opened for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, set for 13-21 September.

More than 250,000 presale tickets have already been sold. With the start of general sales, fans around the world will have an opportunity to secure seats at the biggest international sporting event of the year.

Ticket prices start at just 2500 yen (€15.50, $16) for morning session seats and go up to 50,000 yen (€311, $323) for weekend evening session premium seats.

Tickets can be purchased at tokyo25-lp.pia.jpFinals will be held in 13 of the 14 sessions across the nine days of action with champions crowned and medals awarded in 49 disciplines against the backdrop of Tokyo’s packed-out National Stadium.

The championships will kick off with the men’s and women’s 35km race walks on the morning of Friday 13 September, then eight days later the men’s and women’s 4x100m finals will bring down the curtain on the global showpiece event.

