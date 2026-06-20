Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri and Chua Jing Xuan have made it an all-BAM final of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles AFFIN 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Finals 2026 following the end of the semifinal matches here at the Juara Stadium.

The pair of 16-year-olds, who are originally from Pahang and Sabah respectively, had contrasting routes to the final today with Mirza Batrisyia having it a little easier when compared to Jing Xuan.

While both players were made to work hard in their quarterfinal clashes, which stretched to three sets in the morning, Mirza Batrisyia just spent 45 minutes on court against Selangor’s Wong Yin Xuen as compared to Jing Xuan’s energy-sapping 71-minute outing against Lau Xin En from Perak.

In the semifinals, Mirza Batrisyia took just half an hour to defeat Selangor’s Chu Jing Xuan 21-16, 21-5 as Jing Xuan was once again made to toil against her BAM teammate Annabell Gan Tze Zhen.

In the exchange that lasted almost an hour, Jing Xuan dropped the first set 18-21 before recovering to take the next two sets 21-15, 21-13.

In the meantime, the final of the Boys’ Under-16 Singles will also see two BAM representatives in Ng Hao Tong and Chong Lee Qian, clashing it out for the crown.

After surviving Jared Tan from Melaka 21-13, 21-16 in the morning quarterfinal tie, Hao Tong then had to dig deep against his national teammate Wong Yin Heng 21-16, 23-21 that took 45 minutes to complete.

On the other hand, Lee Qian overcame Pahang’s Lucas Yeo Zhou Jin 21-12, 21-14 in the morning and then shut down BAM’s Marcus Hang Yug Hwei 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal in just 35 minutes.

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