After 11 matches in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2022/23 season, Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) remained undefeated with 31 points as they opened up a nine-point advantage over second-placed Cosmo JNE FC.

And this weekend, the AFF Futsal Cup champions’ romping 5-0 win over Radit FC made sure of their winning run of nine victories in a row.

The last time BTS dropped points was against Fafage Vamos in early January when both teams battled to a pulsating 4-4 draw.

In the meantime, Cosmo JNE remained second with 22 points after beating Pendekar United 2-1.

PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2022/23

RESULTS

Unggul FC 2-1 Kancil WHW

Bintang Timur Surabaya 5-0 Radit FC

Cosmo JNE 2-1 Pendekar United

#AFF

#PSSI

Pictures Courtesy #FFI

