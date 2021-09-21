2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam have been drawn together with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos in Group B today at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Official Draw.

For the first time in AFF Suzuki Cup history, the draw took place virtually for health and safety reasons in view of the COVID-19 situation. In front of a mostly virtual audience made up by AFF member associations, sponsors and fans, AFF Vice Presidents – Dato’ Sri Francisco Kalbuadi Lay and Lim Kia Tong conducted the draw. AFF Vice President and Chairman of the AFF Competitions Committee,

Dato’ Sri Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, said, “We are delighted to confirm the groupings for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 scheduled for December later this year. It will be exciting to see how the teams progress in their group matches and watch old rivalries be reignited in ASEAN’s most prestigious football tournament.”

With the health and safety of everyone connected with the event as its main priority, AFF is working diligently to plan for a safe and secure tournament in December. It is with this in mind that AFF have taken the decision to host the entire tournament this year in a centralised venue instead of the usual home and away format.

AFF is currently in the final stages of selecting the host country for the centralised venue and will be sharing more details in the next few weeks.

AFF believes that this will allow them to stage the tournament in the safest manner and better manage the safety of all the teams, players, coaches, staff and fans.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “The safety of everyone involved in the event is our top priority. We are now working with those member associations that have offered to host the event on a centralised basis to confirm a safe and secure operational plan in one of those countries. We will do everything we can, working with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all the participants and this will stand us in good stead when the tournament comes around in December. Our work is on-going and we will provide further information on the venue for the event as soon as we can.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, reiterated, “We are fully behind AFF on their decision to host the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in a centralized venue. The health and safety of everyone involved in the event is of utmost importance and we fully appreciate the efforts taken by AFF, the various member associations and all our commercial partners to ensure that the event takes place as scheduled. ASEAN football is a great platform to showcase the unity and determination of our region and this is truly demonstrated here through the collaboration of all nations.”

Defending champions Vietnam will be seeking to repeat their victorious performance against Malaysia in the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 when they once again lock horns in Group B later this year.

Vietnam, two-time winners, and Malaysia, the 2010 champions, will be joined by Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos in the same group.

Five-times champions Thailand meanwhile have Singapore, winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup on four occasions, for company in Group A, along with Myanmar, Philippines and the qualification round winner. Brunei were drawn to host the qualifying match against Timor Leste.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 has been scheduled to take place between 5th December 2021 – 1 st January 2022.

Further details of the event, including the location of the centralised venue will be shared shortly.