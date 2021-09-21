Victory and championship lead: Audi Sport Italia clinched victory in the Campionato Italiano GT Endurance for the second time this season. The driver trio of Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi and his teammates Riccardo Agostini and Lorenzo Ferrari qualified in fourth place. Starting from the second row of the grid, Agostini drove the first stint and advanced to second position. Ferrari then took over the Audi R8 LMS and went into the lead after the first phase of pit stops. The young Italian maintained the first position and handed the car over to his teammate Drudi. The latter took the lead again after the final pit stop phase and finally crossed the finish line with a four-second advantage. As a result of the victory, the Italian driver trio of Agostini, Drudi and Ferrari are now leading the endurance drivers’ standings by three points, while Audi Sport Italia has a ten-point lead in the teams’ title race. This means that the Audi Sport Italia squad is leading both the drivers’ and teams’ standings of the series’ endurance and sprint classifications with one round remaining in each, both scheduled for October. Second consecutive victory: As in early September at Ningbo, Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute won the second round of the China Endurance Championship. Chen Weian started the 150-minute race for the team from second place on the grid. Despite a drive-through penalty in the first stint, strong pace and a good strategy ensured that Weian and his teammate Cheng Congfu took the lead and celebrated their second consecutive victory in the championship. In doing so, they also extended their lead in the drivers’ championship. Trophies for a successful season: Audi customer team Phoenix Racing was rewarded for a successful season at the final weekend of the GTC Race series at the Hockenheimring. Salman Owega gave the racing team from the Eifel region not one, but two class titles. He won the SemiPro classification in both the GT3 championships of the Goodyear 60 and the GT Cup Sprint. In addition, the 16-year-old junior driver played a decisive role in his team’s triumph in the GT3 teams’ classification of the GT Cup Sprint. Phoenix Racing was also pleased with two further trophies for podium finishes. On Saturday, Christer Jöns and Markus Winkelhock, in the number 99 Audi R8 LMS, secured third place in the Goodyear 60 endurance race. On Sunday, Salman Owega scored second place in the first race of the GT Cup Sprint. Fabian Plentz finished third in Rutronik Racing’s #2 Audi R8 LMS in the second 30-minute heat, the final race of the GTC Race season. Fourth victory in a row for the Audi R8 LMS in the STT: During the ADAC Racing Weekend at Hockenheim, Uwe Alzen again experienced two perfect days of racing in the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy (STT). The reigning champion took pole in both of the qualifying sessions with the number one Audi R8 LMS and then went on to take commanding race victories in both races, as he did most recently with his double success at Assen in the Netherlands. Stefan Wieninger also piloted his number 12 Audi R8 LMS to a podium result on Saturday by finishing third. Three class wins in Norway: At the season finale of the Norwegian sportscar racing series Racing NM, Audi privateer Wiggo Dalmo, in the Audi R8 LMS from Zyrus Engineering, won his class in all three of the races at Rudskogen.